Civic crew's decade of work at Woronora Memorial Park celebrated

They are known as the Civic Crew, and they have just completed a major achievement.
For 10 years, Civic Disability Services workers have helped with the upkeep of Woronora and Eastern Suburbs Memorial Parks.
The team has provided a range of services-including administration, warehousing, events, hospitality, cleaning, catering, and lawn care, contributing significantly to the local facilities and businesses.
At Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, the team also provide a car washing service.
The 10- year partnership with Metropolitan Memorial Parks was celebrated at a ceremony at Woronora Memorial Park.
Kate Smith, chief operating officer of Civic Disability Services, said, "An inclusive workforce provides people access to resources and the ability to participate in fulfilling employment opportunities".
"The long-term partnership between Metropolitan Memorial Parks and Civic Disability Services fosters understanding, cultivates mutual respect, and removes barriers enabling employees to work side by side," Ms Smith said.
Others present at the 10-year celebration included Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, council staff, Les Roelandts (Civic chair), Annie Doyle (chief executive), Kate Smith (chief operating officer), Peter Moore (general manager of Civic Industries) and memorial park representatives.
