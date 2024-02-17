Learner motor scooter rider seriously injured in Caringbah crash

A learner motor scooter rider was seriously injured in an accident at Caringbah this morning.
Just after 4.45am on Saturday, emergency services were called to Captain Cook Drive at the corner of Cawarra Road after reports of a crash involving a motor scooter
"Officers from Sutherland Police Area Command attended, and initial inquiries indicate the learner rider had crashed before being struck by a utility," a police statement said.
"The male rider, aged 21, was seriously injured and treated by members of the public until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
"He has been taken to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
"A crime scene was established, and the male driver of the utility, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing. Inquiries continue."
