Charity at home

John Veage
By John Veage
February 19 2024 - 8:38am
Dragons Zac Lomax didnt play fullback and slotted into the wing and centre and showed some effort in the Charity Shield loss to the Rabbitoh's. Picture John Veage
It was only a trial match but the Dragons were unable to win back the Charity Shield in their opening hit-out of 2024 with the Rabbitohs running out 28-6 victors at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

