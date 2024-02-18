Charity at home

It was only a trial match but the Dragons were unable to win back the Charity Shield in their opening hit-out of 2024 with the Rabbitohs running out 28-6 victors at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
The Rabbitohs continued their Charity Shield dominance after scores were locked 6-6 at half-time -Souths have won 10 of the past 12 Shield clashes with a draw in 2015 and a Dragons win in 2022.
Coach Shane Flanagan did play each of the 28 players named in the squad with a whole bench of young players earning a valuable run in the second half when the Rabbits ran away with it.
Flanagan said the first half was really good but the second showed his young teams inexperience.
An end to end, intense but scrappy opening culminated with both sides trading blows to end the first half level at 6-6 before a second half shut out paved the way for the Rabbitohs win.
Off-season recruit Tom Eisenhuth stood out going forward and went within inches of diving over for the games opening points and a determined Jack Bird showed he still has some spark in him.
Flanagan used his interchange bench as the second quarter came with the likes of Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, and Viliami Fifita put into the action.
Once again Hunt showed some good touches and his combination with Kyle Flanagan seemed to work playing on either side of the ruck .
Enigmatic Tyrell Sloan had a mixed game, fumbling the ball with Rabbitohs back rower Jacob Host diving over to score just before the break but not before he had classically sliced through the defense passing to no one.
If Flanagan can get the best out of him it will change the Dragons season.
In the second half a new-look Dragons outfit ran onto the pitch with Jesse Marschke, Connor Muhleisen, Dylan Egan and Christian Tuipulotu earning their first taste of action for the year.
Ryan Couchman, Savelio Tamale, Toby Couchman and Alec Tuitavake also took the field for the Red V prior to the end of the final quarter with Sione Finau, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai and Jonah Glover joining them for the final 20mins.
The Dragons now host Wests Tigers for their final trial at Glen Willow Oval in Mudgee on Saturday .
