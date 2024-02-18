Rockdale wins season's start

Rockdale Ilinden kicked off its 2024 National Premier Leagues Men's NSW season on a positive note following a 2-1 derby victory over St George City in what were quality conditions for football at Penshurst Park on Saturday.
Ilinden struck first thanks to Brendan Cholakian and then substitute and new recruit Yinka Sunmola put the visitors ahead by two in the second stanza of play, before Presley Ortiz got one back for St George City.
Rockdale opened the scoring in the 34th minute when 2023 Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner Alec Urosevski forced his way through a myriad of defenders and found Cholakian who, beat all and sundry to find the back of the net.
Rockdale Ilinden's coach Paul Dee was happy to have secured all three points in the opening round.
"It's the first game and an away game against a very good opponent, so I am very happy with the three points.
"Of course we would love to go one better than last season as we have worked hard through pre-season and we are pleased at where we are currently at, but it's a very long season with 30 rounds.
"Some of our play was good especially in the first half but on the flip side we lost control and a lot of possession in the second half, so we will need to work on that."
In other games Manly United FC kicked off the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's season in style with a comprehensive 3-0 win over newly promoted outfit St George FC and Western Sydney Wanderers started its campaign on the right foot with a good performance defeating the Sutherland Sharks 3-1 at their home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.