Rockdale wins season's start

John Veage
February 19 2024 - 9:43am
Rockdale also defeated St George in their Men's u20 clash at Penshurst Park leaving with the local derby spoils. Picture John Veage
Rockdale Ilinden kicked off its 2024 National Premier Leagues Men's NSW season on a positive note following a 2-1 derby victory over St George City in what were quality conditions for football at Penshurst Park on Saturday.

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

