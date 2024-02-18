Sharks defeated in Newcastle trial run

The Sharks NRL team of rookies and some seasoned players went down 44-18 to the Knights at Gosford's Industree Group Stadium on Saturday in their first trail match.
Lock Cameron McInnes led the 26-man squad featuring only half a team with NRL experience -in the absence of big names Nicho Hynes, Braydon Trindall, Briton Nikora, Royce Hunt, Blayke Brailey, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf and Will Kennedy, several young Sharks had their chance to push their claims.
Niwhai Puru and Daniel Atkinson were blooded with steering the ship due to the unavailability of All Stars duo Hynes and Trindall.
Midway through the first half Cronulla were leading 12-0 but Newcastles comeback player Jack Cogger immediately stamped his mark on the game with a 40/20 kick.
The 26-year-scored a try and combined well with halfback Jackson Hastings, who produced three try assists, as the Knights took control to lead 24-12 at halftime and ran out 44-18 winners.
Sharks hooker Jayden Berrell opened the scoring in the ninth minute after passing to prop Oregon Kaufusi near the Newcastle tryline and took an offload and crossed for a try.
The Sharks were in again just three minutes later after prop Tom Hazelton offloaded and five-eighth Daniel Atkins raced into the clear before kicking ahead for Tonga winger Sione Katoa to score.
The end came when Sharks prop Tom Hazelton was sin-binned and placed on report in the 50th minute for a high shot on Knights lock Mat Croker, who was forced from the field.
Newcastle took full advantage, racing in three tries against the 12-man Sharks.
Rookie playmaker Thomas Rodwell, the son of former NSW Origin centre Brett Rodwell, did score a consolation try for the Sharks.
The Sharks meet the Bulldogs at Belmore Oval next Friday in the second round of the NRL Pre-season Challenge, and Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon is expected to give stars Will Kennedy, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Toby Rudolph, Jesse Ramian, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora and Dale Finucane a run .
It wasn't a good weekend in the Sharks Junior rep teams games either, with only the 7th placed Harold Matthews Cup boys having a nail biting 19-18 win over the Raiders-one of four games played at Pointsbet on Saturday.
They came from 6-12 behind at half time to steal victory with Callum Grantham kicking a 58' field goal.
The SG Ball team lost to Canberra 18-34 as did the Tarsha Gale girls 10-16.
The first year Lisa Fiaola Cup u 17's team are yet to get a win- losing 6-36 to the Roosters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.