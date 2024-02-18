Tests for asbestos in mulch at Sutherland Hospital and garden near Audley boatshed

Mulch at Sutherland Hospital has been identified for "priority testing" for asbestos as the area of potentially contaminated sites in Sydney widens.
A garden bed near the Audley boatshed in Royal National Park will also be tested.
The testing was announced by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) on Sunday.
"Sutherland Hospital has been identified for priority testing, and as a precaution an at-risk area has been fenced off. Inspection of the site and testing has been arranged," the EPA said in a statement.
"The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water has advised the EPA it has taken the precautionary measure of restricting access to a garden bed near the Audley Boatshed in the Royal National Park while materials found in mulch are tested."
The EPA said the presence of bonded asbestos in mulch has been confirmed at two more schools - Penrith Christian School, Orchard Hills and St Luke's Catholic College, Marsden Park
The statement said the total number of positive sites had increased to 34.
"NSW Health advises bonded asbestos is low-risk to the community," the EPA said.
"As of 6pm yesterday (Saturday), 662 tests have returned negative results since January 10."
"Fire and Rescue NSW crews are playing a critical role supporting the EPA this weekend. Yesterday, crews inspected nearly 60 sites identified by the EPA.
"This is precautionary testing only and at this stage there is no indication that any of these sites have asbestos."
The EPA is providing a daily update on its website
