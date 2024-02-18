Kingsgrove a winner as 100 new public preschools go to 'areas of greatest need'

Only one of 100 new public preschools to be built by the state government in fulfilment of an election promise will be in Sydney's south.
The new early learning centre will be co-located at Kingsgrove Public School
Premier Chris Minns said the public preschools would be built on public primary school sites over the next three years in areas of greatest need across NSW.
"After more than a decade of decline in education outcomes, the NSW Government will prioritise quality education in the early years, giving every child the best start for success," he said.
The new preschools will be located in western, south-western and north-western Sydney, the South Coast, Hunter, Illawarra, Mid North Coast, New England, Southern NSW, Northern Rivers, Far West, Riverina, South-West Slopes and Central West regions.
The program will cost $769 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.