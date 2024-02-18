Saints pipped at the post

It was inevitable but the Saints first grade winning run is over after a nail-biting Limited-Overs Cup semi final loss to Western Suburbs at Hurstville Oval on Sunday.
It was a game that had everything with a critical rain delay in the afternoon as the visitors were chasing St Georges 10/239.
In a thrilling final few overs Wests needed 40 runs but lost two quick wickets leaving it 7/197 before rain stopped play at 4.30pm but when play commenced Muhammad Irfan anchored the tail and tapped away scoring runs under the solid Saints attack.
In the end play was stopped with Wests still needing two runs with five overs spare-winning on the DLS calculator.
Saints were in it until the end but they needed a few more runs in their first dig to really have put it away.
Missing their opener Blake Nikitaras who was called up for the Shield game in Sydney St George struggled to get a start until Kurtis Patterson and Nicholas Stapleton combined at four and five to put a great 172 runs on .
The difference was Western Suburbs Muhammad Irfan Jr, a right-arm pace bowler with experience in the Pakistan Super League who took 5-32 and than anchored the tail to victory.
Irfan attained Australian permanent residence on the basis of his cricketing skills having been granted a distinguished sports talent visa.
On Saturday in their Round 14 Belvedere Cup match Saints kept their heads up taking the win over Campbelltown-Camden.
St George won the toss and elected to bowl last week in the two day game looking at a 281 run chase on Saturday at Hurstville Oval.
Ed Pollock stood up and top scored with a quick 72 off 57 balls and Blake McDonald and Kurtis Patterson both chipped in with good 40's to take the pressure off before a solid partnership between Luke Bartier and Tom Vane-Tempest saw the win -both batsman not out with high 30's.
Saints now face Penrith away in a Saturday/Sunday fixture.
