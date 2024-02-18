St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Olds Park skatepark opens

Updated February 19 2024 - 10:22am, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Georges River Council officially opened the Olds Park Recreational and Sporting Hardscape precinct, at Olds Park, Penshurst on Saturday, February 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.