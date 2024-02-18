Olds Park skatepark opens

Georges River Council officially opened the Olds Park Recreational and Sporting Hardscape precinct, at Olds Park, Penshurst on Saturday, February 17.
The $4.2 million Olds Park Skatepark and Netball Courts precinct replaces the previous skatepark which was constructed in the late 1970s.
In early 2018, the council received two petitions with more than 240 signatures from local skateboarders calling for a new skatepark.
Local skateboarders said they had to travel outside the area to skateparks at Greenhills, Menai, Marrickville, Engadine and Revesby.
The official opening of the Olds Park Skatepark on Saturday, February 17 was celebrated with a Skateboard Mini Comp.
There were two categories for the Skateboard Mini Comp, U13s and 13s and over.
