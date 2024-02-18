Sutho scores big win at home

Saturday not only saw the debut of Sutherland Cricket Clubs new electronic scoreboard, which was installed last week but a challenging run chase win for their first grade side.
At the same time, Lee Prescott retired as the official scoreboard operator after 32 seasons of sterling work, and she was on hand to see the move into the modern age and will now take pride of place watching match proceedings from the clubhouse verandah.
Sutherlands 1st Grade team used the occasion to score a fabulous victory over Sydney, as they chased down the daunting 325 runs required for victory, getting there with 2.2 overs to spare, with Sri Lankan import Tharindu Kaushal leading the way with a fine 61no.
Sutherland had won the toss and elected to bowl with Sydney opener William Fort scoring 174 not out in their 4-324 total- in the winning run chase Sutherlands Tom Doyle, Brendon Piggott and Callum Barton all got good starts to add to Kaushal's 61 not out.
