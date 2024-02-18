St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sutho scores big win at home

John Veage
By John Veage
February 19 2024 - 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherlands Glenn McGrath Oval new electronic scoreboard .
Sutherlands Glenn McGrath Oval new electronic scoreboard .

Saturday not only saw the debut of Sutherland Cricket Clubs new electronic scoreboard, which was installed last week but a challenging run chase win for their first grade side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.