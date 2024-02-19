No heritage listing for historic Glenlee

The Heritage Council of NSW has resolved not to recommend the listing of the historic Lugarno waterfront property Glenlee on the State Heritage Register (SHR) to the Minister for Heritage.
The State Heritage Register Committee decided in December not to recommend the listing as insufficient information was available to determine the State heritage significance.
Residents who made submissions were notified by Heritage NSW of the decision on February 13.
"To recommend the property for the State Heritage Register, heritage assessments on the property must be done," a Heritage NSW spokesperson said.
"Regrettably, access to the property has not been granted for these assessments to proceed.
"Until access is granted and the heritage assessments are completed, the property can't be recommended for State Heritage Register listing."
Glenlee benefits from statutory heritage protection as a local heritage item listed on the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021.
Additionally, Aboriginal sites and objects at Glenlee also have statutory protection under the National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974.
The Friends of Glenlee action group secretary, Linda Simon said," The Friends of Glenlee continue to be disappointed in the State Government and their failure to carry through on commitments made before they were elected.
"There is no doubt Glenlee is deserving of State Heritage Listing. We call on Minister for Environment and Heritage, Penny Sharpe to ensure that there can be a review of Aboriginal Culture and Heritage on the site so that Heritage Listing can be enacted.
"She promised the Interim Heritage Order would be put back on and that Glenlee would be preserved into the future.
"We are in the process of working with the NSW Greens to try and make further contact with Aboriginal groups who would be interested in preserving the history of the site.
"With local council elections coming up we will be putting pressure on any candidate to give an upfront, strong and enactable commitment to the future of Glenlee."
During the 2023 NSW election campaign, the then Shadow Minister for Environment and Heritage, Penny Sharpe committed to giving a Ministerial Direction to allow access to the property of Glenlee to complete the further studies for the State Heritage listing assessment process. Labor also committed to placing a new Interim Heritage Order over the property.
In August, the council wrote to Minister Sharpe seeking the granting of a new Interim Heritage Order and the provision of funds towards the acquisition of the property.
The Minister said she was legally unable to grant a new heritage order. The State Government said that funding was not available for its purchase.
Oatley MP, Mark Coure slammed the decision not to recommend Glenlee for the State Heritage Register.
"To date, no action has been taken by the Minns Labor Government to protect this invaluable piece of local history," Mr Coure said.
"We've seen that despite their promises, the Minns Labor Government has once again failed my community. This is another major blow to our local campaign to save Glenlee," he said.
The 25,400sqm waterfront property at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno was re-listed for sale in mid-2023 and advertised as a clean slate with interest expected from retirement living operators, church groups or schools looking to use it as a retreat, and individuals and developers.
The property is currently zoned R2 Low Density Residential and a number of uses compatible to protection and conservation of Glenlee are permissible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.