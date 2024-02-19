St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
No heritage listing for historic Glenlee

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 20 2024 - 9:00am
The 25,400sqm waterfront property Glenlee at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno.
The Heritage Council of NSW has resolved not to recommend the listing of the historic Lugarno waterfront property Glenlee on the State Heritage Register (SHR) to the Minister for Heritage.

