Police

Police investigating alleged assault of student

By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 19 2024 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
Police were called to Lucas Heights Community School on February 14 after reports a 13-year-old student was allegedly assaulted by a former student who entered school grounds without permission. Picture by Chris Lane
Police are investigating the alleged assault of a student from Lucas Heights Community School.

