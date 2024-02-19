Police investigating alleged assault of student

Police are investigating the alleged assault of a student from Lucas Heights Community School.
Families received an email from the principal on February 14, which stated there was an incident at the school last Wednesday afternoon, on Valentine's Day.
She said an unauthorised person - a former student, entered the school grounds without permission.
"It was brought to our attention that the individual had a perceived issue with a current student at the school," Principal Julie Adams said.
"Upon discovering the presence of the former student on-site, the school immediately initiated a lockdown protocol to ensure the safety of all staff and students."
A parent of the school told this masthead that two girls entered the school, and that several students had said they had seen a knife. She said one of the girls approached another girl, punched her in the head and pushed her against a brick wall. She said a male teacher attempted to break it up and was punched in the face. Two "brave" year 12 female students stepped in and broke it up, she said.
The principal said police were promptly called. "Despite circulating rumours, it is important to clarify that there were no weapons involved in the incident," she said.
"The unauthorised access to the school grounds occurred through a staff car park gate that was left open. I sincerely apologise for this lapse in security, and want to assure you that we are taking immediate action to rectify this situation and prevent it from happening again.
"The safety and well-being of all individuals at Lucas Heights Community School is our number one priority. I understand the concern this incident may cause and want to emphasise that we are committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for everyone."
Sutherland Shire Police is investigating. As inquiries continue, anyone with information that might assist police is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.