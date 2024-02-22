School welcomes new ducklings

There are some excited faces in the Kindergarten classes at Lucas Heights Community School.
After carefully watching and nurturing a collection of eggs, pupils have seen the result of their care - brand new chicks.
Eight ducklings have arrived, and they have made quite the entrance, and are being watched over by two Kindergarten classes.
It's great timing for the pupils, who are learning about living things. They will also attend their Kindy farm excursion at the end of the term.
