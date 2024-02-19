St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Council calls on govt to 'engage with community' over housing plans

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 20 2024 - 7:21am
Building heights. Picture Sutherland Shire Council
Sutherland Shire Council is calling on the state government to "engage with the community on a more meaningful level" over its proposed planning changes to address the housing crisis.

