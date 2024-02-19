Sutherland Shire Council calls on govt to 'engage with community' over housing plans

Sutherland Shire Council is calling on the state government to "engage with the community on a more meaningful level" over its proposed planning changes to address the housing crisis.
A submission to the Department of Planning and Environment says changes should be mapped so owners can understand how their properties will be impacted.
The council, at its meeting on Monday night, adopted, and beefed up, a submission prepared by staff, while pausing its own housing strategy, which has been more than two years in the making, to harmonise with final state changes.
A staff report revealed localities earmarked for "very significant change" included areas in Engadine, Heathcote, Menai, Bangor, Illawong, Jannali, Sutherland, Kareela, Southgate, Kirrawee (Flora Street and Oak Road), Gymea, Miranda, Caringbah, Woolooware and Cronulla.
The proposed changes include increasing the building height in R3 zones near transport hubs and shopping centres from nine metres to 21 metres. Where townhouses are now the norm, six storey flats would be allowed.
Even in the basic R2 zones in these areas, the building height would be increased from 8.5m to 9.5m and multi-dwelling, manor houses and dual occupancies would be allowed at higher densities.
The submission says, "Council is supportive of housing growth particularly in proximity to larger centres.
"However, this policy requires further refinement and should be considered in light of the local context and community needs.
"There is concern that the community does not understand the extent of the changes and the policy is not yet definitive," the submission says.
"The changes may result in outcomes that deliver very poor urban design and amenity outcomes in many neighbourhoods, as detailed in this submission.
"The department must engage with the community on a more meaningful level. The changes must be mapped and owners directly notified of the impacts."
