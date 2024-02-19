Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Leading for Change - Housing Reform

First and foremost, Georges River Council is actively seeking to collaborate with the Premier and the State Government to enhance the capacity and diversity of housing within our Local Government Area (LGA). Our aim is to create opportunities for a diverse range of housing options that cater to the needs of families, older residents, students, and essential service providers. By working in partnership with government entities, we can ensure that our community flourishes while maintaining its unique character and charm. It will also allow us to identify where growth and additional housing should be located.