Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Leading for Change - Housing Reform

Georges River is a Council committed to being future focused and ambitious. In the coming years, we will see pockets of the future emerge through strategic initiatives that support our region to be more accessible, green, diverse, and innovative.
In this series of Mayoral columns, I will be highlighting the steppingstones that guide our community and economy toward our 2050 Vision. I am ready, we are ready, to create a brighter future through strong leadership and accountability.
As we embark on the journey of shaping the future of Georges River, it is imperative that we address the pressing issues facing our community with foresight and determination. The recent deliberations and actions taken in Georges River Council's Extraordinary Council Meeting regarding Housing Reform underscore our commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive environment for all residents.
First and foremost, Georges River Council is actively seeking to collaborate with the Premier and the State Government to enhance the capacity and diversity of housing within our Local Government Area (LGA). Our aim is to create opportunities for a diverse range of housing options that cater to the needs of families, older residents, students, and essential service providers. By working in partnership with government entities, we can ensure that our community flourishes while maintaining its unique character and charm. It will also allow us to identify where growth and additional housing should be located.
Local planning plays a crucial role in this endeavour, allowing us to articulate the facilities and infrastructure required to support our growing population. It is through comprehensive planning that we can safeguard our suburbs and green spaces, preserving their vital role in canopy coverage for both Georges River and the wider Sydney metropolitan region. Council will support design principles that facilitate quality housing across our LGA.
Acknowledging the significant housing reforms initiated by the State Government, Council recognises the need to balance increased housing capacity with the preservation of our local character and biodiversity. While we welcome opportunities for growth, there are potential impacts of a "one-size-fits-all" approach on our community.
Council has unanimously taken proactive measures to balance the proposed Housing Reforms with the leadership we can provide through local planning. We are advocating for a deferment in the implementation of the Low and Mid-Rise Housing Reform within our LGA. We have proposed an approach to the State Government that gives our community the opportunity to put forward its proposals for extra housing supply. This will tie in with our existing master planning work and considers the infrastructure investment that will be required moving forward.
Council has responded to the challenges posed by our evolving landscape by identifying 12 key precincts with the potential for additional housing. These areas hold the potential to support better access to transport and services.
Our vision encompasses the creation of a vibrant and sustainable community where residents can live, work, and thrive. We are committed to creating employment opportunities that foster a better balance between work and home life, reducing commuting times and allowing for more quality time with family and friends.
As we contemplate the decisions we make today, we are reminded of our responsibility to future generations. It is imperative that we address the housing crisis and support our community in a sustainable manner, ensuring that all voices are heard, and no one is left behind.
Together, we can build a future where Georges River thrives as a hub of diversity, innovation, and opportunity. Let us work hand in hand to create a community where every resident feels valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their fullest potential.
In 2050 the Georges River area will be an accessible, green, diverse and innovative place, community and economy. Georges River is Connected. Naturally.
