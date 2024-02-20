Update on testing of mulch for asbestos at Sutherland Hospital

Health Infrastructure says the testing of mulch for asbestos at Sutherland Hospital is not impacting access or areas used by patients.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) advised on Sunday the hospital had been identified for "priority testing" for asbestos.
A garden area near the Audley boatshed in Royal National Park was also being tested, the EPA said.
The Leader was not allowed to photograph the test area at Sutherland Hospital, but Health Infrastructure provided a statement.
"The safety and wellbeing of our Health Infrastructure project workers, NSW Health staff, patients and the community is our highest priority," a spokeswoman said.
"Health Infrastructure is working with its project partners to conduct a review of locations where landscaping work has been completed using recycled mulch products to identify any contaminated materials.
"Testing of the mulch is being carried out and as a precautionary measure the area has been fenced off. There is no impact to hospital access or patient areas.
"All work is being carried out in strict accordance with EPA and SafeWork requirements."
