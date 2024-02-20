St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Update on testing of mulch for asbestos at Sutherland Hospital

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 20 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Test area near an amenities block at Audley. Picture by Chris Lane
Test area near an amenities block at Audley. Picture by Chris Lane

Health Infrastructure says the testing of mulch for asbestos at Sutherland Hospital is not impacting access or areas used by patients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.