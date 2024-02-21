Clean Up Australia Day in Georges River

Georges River Council is supporting several groups and community events for Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 3.
Multiple groups within the Georges River area have already registered their clean up sites this year including:
OceanWatch Australia, which operates community-based coastal habitat restoration programs, completed a clean up of the Georges River on Thursday, February 15 as part of their Tide to Tip program.
It acts as a timely reminder for all members of the community to get involved in Clean Up Australia Day and keep Georges River clean and beautiful.
Mayor Sam Elmir said Georges River Council is proud to support Clean Up Australia Day and volunteers.
"Keeping the Georges River area clean and beautiful is of utmost importance to us," Cr Elmir said.
"If you have noticed an area that needs a clean up or know of any groups already registered, I encourage you to get involved and register your own Clean Up site or sign up to an existing one today.
"I'd also like to extend my thanks to anyone who has already registered their clean up site," he said.
Clean Up Australia Day started from a simple idea by Ian Kiernan in 1989. He wanted to make a difference in his own backyard - Sydney Harbour - and organised a community event with the support of a committee of friends: Clean Up Sydney Harbour.
This idea transformed to become the nation's largest community-based environmental event. Over the last three decades, more than 21 million people have participated in the event.
Clean Up Australia Day 2024 registrations are now open. All volunteers receive a free Clean Up kit, containing gloves and bags and other resources, with packs for individuals, families, and community groups available.
For more information and to register your clean up, visit the Georges River Council website.
Event details
When: Sunday, March 3, 2024
Where: Various locations including parks, rivers, bushland and more. Register your own Clean Up site or join an existing one via the Clean Up Australia Day website.
Who: Everyone is welcome to participate!
