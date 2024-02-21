St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Clean Up Australia Day in Georges River

February 21 2024 - 11:34am
OceanWatch Australia completed a clean up of the Georges River on Thursday, February 15 as part of their Tide to Tip program.
Georges River Council is supporting several groups and community events for Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 3.

