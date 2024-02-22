Students benefit from extra school support

Port Hacking High School has increased its special education teachings in 2024, with the school offering an extra class to cater for growing demand.
The school has added a fifth support class this year. There are now four autism support classes, and one class for students with a moderate intellectual disability (almost 30 students).
Head Teacher of Special Education, Abigail Gassman, says classes have expanded "exponentially".
"We established in 2018 with three classes, but have grown in size due to local demand," she said. "Because there are so many families that need a specialised service, we are growing.
"There are more children being diagnosed with autism. Kids here can be educated with their mainstream peers in some subjects and if they are looking for a smaller class size, we can accommodate that."
School Principal Rick Turansky says special education in the school gives families more choice.
"There is greater need to cater for students in our society. Schools are increasing their capacity in those areas," he said.
"We've also been fortunate to have specialist staff but in absences it creates extra pressure in getting a relief teacher who has special education background."
The NSW Government recently announced it was increasing support for students with disability through an expansion of support classes in mainstream schools, as part of a plan to improve equity and ensure every student has access to a high-quality public education.
An extra 243 support classes have been approved to open in 2024, bringing the total to almost 4500 support classes across all public education settings. It means more than 1500 students with a disability will have a place in a NSW public school support class this year. The majority of these classes will be established in mainstream public schools while 12 additional classes will open in Schools for Specific Purposes (SSPs).
The expansion comes as the NSW Government is tackling a shortage of teachers that has impacted support classes. The NSW Government states it is addressing the challenge, from scholarships and professional learning opportunities to admin reduction and the biggest payrise for NSW teachers in 30 years.
There are 206,000 students with disability in NSW public schools, with the majority (86 per cent) learning in a mainstream classroom in a mainstream public school. Eleven per cent of students with disability attend support classes in mainstream schools and three per cent are enrolled in schools for specific purposes.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the government was committed to building a more inclusive public education system.
"This additional support for students with disability provides an opportunity for more specialised, intense support for students with disability and those with higher support needs," she said.
"Support classes can only help students if they are adequately staffed by qualified teachers - that's why we are so focused on tackling the statewide teacher shortage and doing so is key to the success of these classes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.