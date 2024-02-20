Wolli Creek floods as rain continues to hammer Sydney

Arncliffe Street and Guess Avenue, Wolli Creek were underwater today as rain continued to hammer Sydney.
Flooding in the area was reported to have eased by mid-afternoon.
Falls of up to 60mm were recorded with the SES responding to about 100 calls across New South Wales, including 29 Sydney.
All sporting fields in the Georges River Council area have been closed due to heavy rainfall resulting in fields completely saturated and unplayable.
People have been warned of the possibility of a severe thunderstorm later today.
Tomorrow will see a high change of showers, most likely in the afternoon and early evening.
Temperatures will be around 27 degrees and there will be a 60 per cent chance of rain of up to 1mm.
Rain is expected to ease by the weekend.
