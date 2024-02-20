St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rockdale's Guild Theatre launches 2024 season with festive fare

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 20 2024 - 2:51pm
The Guild Theatre Rockdale's new production is An O.Henry Christmas which will run from February 23 to March 17 - the first for its 2024 season.

