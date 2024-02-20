Rockdale's Guild Theatre launches 2024 season with festive fare

The Guild Theatre Rockdale's new production is An O.Henry Christmas which will run from February 23 to March 17 - the first for its 2024 season.
An O.Henry Christmas is a play by Howard Burman based on stories by O. Henry.
The play is set in 1893 New York during the 1800's depression. On Christmas Eve, the famous writer O. Henry, the master of the short story, who is represented as an elusive, storytelling stranger brings the Spirit of Christmas to a mixed bunch of homeless people by having them become the characters in his humorous, fanciful stories.
This experience changes their lives. Wordplay, trickery and sentimentality reinforce that regardless of our circumstances it is the goodness and strength in people that should be honoured and rejoiced in.
The director, Bill Ayers, was to have directed the play at The Guild in 2021, but COVID stopped it in its tracks.
He is excited to finally be able to direct the play and have An O. Henry Christmas come to life on stage.
The play is a lighthearted comedy/drama, filled with wit and interspersed with humour. O. Henry's humour is rich and imbued with The Christmas Spirit.
The Guild Theatre has always tried to bring audiences a variety and diversity of subject matter in their seasons and An O. Henry Christmas commences the season with a feeling of goodwill that will stay with you through the year.
For tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1157877
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.