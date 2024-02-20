Environmentalist fires back at MP over govt housing change impact in shire

Environmentalist Phil Smith has fired back at Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart over the impact of state government's proposed housing changes in Sutherland Shire.
Mr Smith fired the first verbal shot at Ms Stuart, with whom he has previously worked on development issues, including fighting the Heathcote Hall project.
In a post on social media, Mr Smith challenged Ms Stuart to undertake "meaningful consultation" with constituents about the proposed changes, be transparent about the results and vote accordingly.
Ms Stuart replied, "I would have hoped that Phil Smith would have picked up the phone and talked to me about this issue rather than post it on social media, as he's had my number for years".
The MP said she had an open door policy, undertook community consultation in many ways, and encouraged residents to make a submission and attend forums organised by the relevant government department regarding any projects or policies that may be of interest..
Mr Smith responded on social media, "I am not in Australia right now. I am living in Hanoi. Otherwise, I would have dropped into your office".
"Maryanne, I know what you say is correct...yes, you are approachable and interested in the Heathcote community," he continued.
"But, when the government is about to introduce - rush through - legislation that will have severe and significant impacts on communities throughout Sydney, do you really believe an open-door policy is enough?
"When the legislation seems tantamount to handing development decisions over to developers, do you really believe that encouraging submissions is meaningful?"
Mr Smith's said he posted on social media "because I want people to know about the legislation. I do not see any of your posts inviting comment or visits to your office to talk about this new legislation".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.