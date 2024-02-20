St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Spearing of Gus at Oak Park leads to ban on fishing Blue Gropers by any means

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 21 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Blue Groper speared at Oak Park on December 30, 2023.
The Blue Groper speared at Oak Park on December 30, 2023.

New rules will be introduced to ban fishing a Blue Groper by any method, including a hand line, in response to the outcry over the spearing of Gus at Oak Park and another incident at Jervis Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.