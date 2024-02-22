St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
MP and council clash over petition for pedestrian safety at Engadine

By Murray Trembath
Updated February 23 2024 - 7:52am, first published 7:45am
Maryanne Stuart (standing, third from right) and community members at the launch of the petition. Picture supplied
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart and Sutherland Shire Council have clashed over a petition she has launched for pedestrian safety improvements at dangerous crossings in the Engadine CBD.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

