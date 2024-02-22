MP and council clash over petition for pedestrian safety at Engadine

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart and Sutherland Shire Council have clashed over a petition she has launched for pedestrian safety improvements at dangerous crossings in the Engadine CBD.
The petition calls on the council for works such as pedestrian crossings, safety bollards or railings and adhesive strips to prevent slipping on the footpaths at the intersection of Old Princes Highway and Caldarra Avenue.
The MP joined with a large group of residents and business people to launch the petition.
"Residents have been contacting Sutherland Shire Council about this intersection for years but nothing has been done," Ms Stuart said in a statement.
"I have written to the council regarding the intersection numerous times. It needs urgent action."
A council spokesman acknowledged the safety concerns that had been raised, and said staff were investigating the feasibility of upgrades.
The spokesman said Ms Stuart, as a voting member on the Local Traffic Committee, should understand the technical process of evaluating traffic safety concerns and determining appropriate solutions.
"It is surprising to see her launch a petition attempting to influence a decision when she is herself one of the decision makers," he said.
The spokesman claimed Ms Stuart had made no representations to the council until after she had engaged local media and launched her petition.
Ms Stuart responded by providing the Leader with a copy of a pro forma letter to the council, dated December 5, 2023, passing on a resident's concerns about the intersection.
Ms Stuart said she launched the petition after being approached by a large number of residents and businesses "who were fed up with inaction from the council."
"Residents told me they had been pleading with council to do something about the intersection for years but had been told that nothing could be done to protect their safety," she said.
"It is ridiculous that council is playing politics with the safety of my constituents and ratepayers."
"We would all benefit if they just got on with the job, of planning and delivering road safety for all within our community."
The council spokesman said, "Traffic engineering staff take a considered approach in recommending traffic control measures to address road safety concerns, taking great care to ensure that any safety measures put forward for adoption are commensurate with the risk of serious traffic incidents at any specific location".
"Council staff are also always mindful that changes in one location on our road network can often produce adverse consequences elsewhere, so broader thinking needs to be applied.
"Among the factors which are taken into account when considering improvements to road safety measures in place at any given location are statistics drawn from the NSW Centre for Road Safety, input from local police and feedback provided by surrounding residents and regular road users.
"The introduction of new road safety measures may also be prioritised in response to significant incidents, however these works must still be delivered in a staged and considered manner.
"Council values the feedback received from local residents in advocating for new road safety measures to be implemented, either to curb unsafe driver behaviours or to improve the safety of road infrastructure, noting that a number of key safety upgrades throughout Sutherland Shire have been instigated by such representations from the community."
The spokesman said the council "recognises the important role that local state and federal representatives can play in effectively advocating for additional road safety upgrades on behalf of their community and welcomes the opportunity to work with our local members of parliament in a genuine and constructive manner."
