Wanda Weapons win ASRL Open event

MORE than 2,500 of Australia's premier surf boat competitors, supporters and officials descended on Lorne Beach last week for the Australian Surf Rowers League (ASRL) Open and the Open Men's crew from Wanda came home big winners.
The February 15-18 national finale is the biggest stand-alone surf boat event in Australia and involved 300 surf boat crews and 80 clubs.
The massive four day event hosted the highly anticipated Australia vs New Zealand Trans-Tasman Test series and the SLSA Surf Boat Interstates followed by the Team Navy ASRL Open U/23 and Reserve Grade Rounds.
Wanda's Open Men the "Wanda Weapons" were successful in claiming the club's maiden ASRL Open Men's Surf Boat Gold Medal.
The crew Brad Querzoli, Hayden Ward, Matt Pescud, Jack Spooner and sweep Nathan Spinner were crowned ASRL Champions after competing in six qualifying races winning the final.
The crew was up the front for the whole race and with a dominant buoy turn and powerful finish to edge out Bulli NSW in Silver and Mermaid Beach QLD in Bronze.
Nathan Spinner said their goal was to just execute to their race plan.
"It felt like we nailed every race and I think we only dropped one race across the weekend.
"I am so pleased for the boys they have worked so hard for this result," he said
The Wanda crew were also selected as the NSW Open Men's crew competing on the Friday in the SLSC Interstate Series - next up is the NSW and Australian Titles.
