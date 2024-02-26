St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Wanda Weapons win ASRL Open event

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 26 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 12:01pm
The Wanda Weapons crew- Brad Querzoli, Hayden Ward, Matt Pescud, Jack Spooner and Nathan Spinner at Lorne. Picture Malcolm Trees
MORE than 2,500 of Australia's premier surf boat competitors, supporters and officials descended on Lorne Beach last week for the Australian Surf Rowers League (ASRL) Open and the Open Men's crew from Wanda came home big winners.

