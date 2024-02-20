Four flood rescues among 42 incidents attended by shire SES units

SES Sutherland Shire volunteers have carried out four flood rescues while responding to 42 incidents during deluges over the last two days.
Deputy local commander Sam Corby said the most significant flooding was on Monday afternoon with a number of cars were trapped in floodwaters on Parraweena Road and Port Hacking Road in Miranda / Taren Point.
"Audley Weir went into flood last night (Tuesday) with the evening high tide and again today with the morning high tide," Inspector Corby said.
"Due to the McKell Avenue being closed, efforts were made by SES and Highway Patrol to maintain a controlled contraflow system where water depth allowed to prevent a prolonged full closure."
McKell Avenue, Waterfall is closed on weekdays for about six months for work to restore the road back to two lanes following last year's weather events, which caused a landslide.
