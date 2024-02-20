St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Four flood rescues among 42 incidents attended by shire SES units

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 21 2024 - 9:12am
File photo of SES Sutherland Shire crews with flood boats during a 2023 weather event. Picture Facebook
SES Sutherland Shire volunteers have carried out four flood rescues while responding to 42 incidents during deluges over the last two days.

