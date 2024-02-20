Letters to the Editor: Kindness and care shown in the shire

I would like to express my gratitude to the gentleman, who on February 8 showed me a lot of kindness through a very generous act.
While at the chemist waiting to purchase some prescribed medicines, I saw on the shelf that a vitamin I have been taking for a long time and which is very beneficial to my health was reduced in price.
When I went to pay for the vitamins the salesperson indicated that the brand I had selected wasn't discounted, despite the price tag showing a discount for the entire shelf.
To avoid any arguments I returned the vitamins to the shelf and continued to wait for my prescription.
It is here when a gentleman who was also waiting for his prescription picked up the vitamins which I had returned, purchased them at the register and handed them to me.
His kind act took me completely by surprise and I was lost for words! I would therefore like to thank this gentleman publicly for his generosity!
Juanita M, Sutherland
Last Monday, while I was walking along Kingsway in Gymea, I was bitten by a dog. Thankfully, the dog was with its owner and on a lead.
My leg was stinging, but I needed to get to an appointment and kept walking. I needed to buy some products from Nourish, the health foods shop in Gymea Bay Road.
The first lady I met welcomed me. When I told her that I've just be bitten by a dog, she started helping me, while another staff member organised a stool and another lady - I think she may have been the manager - cleaned the wound and applied some product which took all the tension out of my leg.
She reminded me that if the wound became too painful / inflamed to see a doctor.
I want to say how grateful I am for the kindness, care and concern.
Chris Martin, Kirrawee
HAVE YOUR SAY: leaderletters@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.