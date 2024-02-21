Feedback shows support for trial closures of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands

Feedback on the trial closures of Bay Street, Brighton shows that 70 per cent of those surveyed, especially residents living near the precinct, were supportive of the road closures.
Respondents pointed to reduced incidents of hooning, an improvement in quality of life and increased perception of safety in the area as positive outcomes.
Negative outcomes identified by the community were increased traffic congestion, in particular on local roads, shifting of hooning and antisocial behaviour to other areas, notably Sandringham and Dolls Point, less parking for local residents and reduced access to the precinct for people with mobility impairment.
In 2023 Council undertook a trial closure of Bay Street Brighton-Le-Sands between the Grand Parade and Moate Avenue to gauge the impact on illegal driving behaviour.
Stage One closures took place on February 10, 17 and 24, 2023 and Stage Two closures on May 26, June 2 and June 9, 2023.
The report on the trial was provided to the Hooning Taskforce administered by Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper's's office.
The outcomes were outlined in a report to the Bayside City Services Committee on February 7.
Feedback from local businesses was less positive, reporting a downward trend in trade which some attributed to the road closures.
Businesses reported that customers were unable to get parking in the precinct during the road closure weekends, however Council Rangers reported that Council carparks were not at capacity during the closure weekends.
Bayside Council promoted the Say No to Hooning hotspot map during the closure periods for community members to document incidents of hooning while Bay Street was closed.
Across both stages of the trial there were 15 locations pinned on the map during and in the days following the road closure weekends. All these locations were in Sandringham and Dolls Point, suggesting that the disrupted route for illegal driving behaviour simply moved the behaviour to other locations.
A dedicated page on Council's Have Your Say Bayside website was set up to capture feedback from the general community with 340 submissions received.
Of these, community sentiment in support of the closures, or in support of the closures with changes, at around the 70 per cent mark.
In total, the council received 550 responses on the closure trial. Of these, 63 per cent support the closure trials, 27 per cent did not support them and 10 per cent were neutral.
The trial during the warmer months attracted higher levels of visitation to Bay Street than the cooler months.
Based on feedback from businesses, there was a suggestion of a decline in trade. However, when analysing trade data using Spendmapp, it shows that Bayside retail expenditure tracking aligns with the trends seen across NSW.
During stage 2 businesses reported a decrease in hooning, with 47.5 per cent noticing less hooning. This suggests that road closures disrupted the route of drivers, leading to a decline in hooning activities.
Fourteen parking bays on Bay Street were removed during the closure. Rangers onsite during the closures reported that Council owned parking facilities were not at capacity during the closures.
The closures were conducted prior to the installation of speed detection cameras on the Grand Parade and the announcement by the State Member that a noise camera would be installed on Bay Street, Brighton. These recent and future changes will have an impact on the prevalence of hooning in the area and as such, need to be considered when planning any further changes to traffic patterns on Bay Street.
