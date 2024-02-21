Bell Shakespeare to debut at The Pavilion - with special offer for school students

Australia's national theatre company specialising in the works of William Shakespeare is coming to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland - with a special offer for high school students.
Bell Shakespeare will present A Midsummer Night's Dream on Tuesday April 2 at 7pm.
The shire will be the theatre company's first stop on a tour of 23 cities and regional areas across Australia after opening at The Sydney Opera House in March.
Directed by Artistic Director Peter Evans, A Midsummer Night's Dream is described as "a fast, funny and family-friendly production brimming with magic, mirth and mayhem".
The production is aligned to the High School English curriculum, and high schools who book tickets will be offered complimentary workshops.
"These workshops will allow students to be given an overview of the plays' characters, synopsis, themes and directorial vision and design in a fun and engaging way, thus giving them the tools and knowledge to feel more empowered when watching the production," a spokeswoman said.
"In this production, Evans focuses on the 'play within the play', looking at the illusion of theatre and performance itself, with the assistance of Fight, Movement and Intimacy Director Nigel Poulton.
"A highly physical production with eight actors playing multiple parts, audiences will be taken on a whirlwind journey."
Peter Evans said A Midsummer Night's Dream was "very special" to him.
"Whether you are revisiting an old friend in this play or are brand new to Shakespeare, it is a play to treasure," he said.
"We set a galloping pace as each of the three interwoven story lines play out, heightening the hilarity as misunderstandings lead to chaos.
"This truly is a play everyone can enjoy, and a great introduction to Shakespeare for the whole family".
Acclaimed British-Australian actor Richard Pyros, who recently appeared in hit Hulu TV series The Great, will star as Oberon, alongside Maori actor Matu Ngaropo as Bottom, known for his recent role as George Washington in the Australian version of the Broadway sensation Hamilton.
The Pavilion is offering $29 student tickets and free entry for one teacher per 10 students.
This performance is also open to the general public. Tickets are $69 for adults and $59 for concession holders.
