Gym NSW annual awards

Gymnasts from St George and Sutherland Shire have won a suite of prestigious awards at the Gymnastics NSW Annual Awards.
More than 600 people gathered at Doltone House in Pyrmont to celebrate the local and international successes of clubs, gymnasts, coaches and officials in NSW.
The Y Caringbah brought home the coveted title of KinderGym Club of the Year.
The Y Caringbah saw significant growth of their KinderGym program over the past year. The club also caters their program to a range of disabilities to empower participants to reach their developmental milestones at their own pace, with occupational therapists referring their patients to the classes.
Aurora Gymnastics in Kirrawee was awarded Rhythmic Gymnastics Levels Coaching Team of the Year, with two athletes scoring further awards. Among the club's many achievements, was a staggering 32 medals and ribbons at the National Clubs Carnival in QLD.
Amybeth Owens the Director of Aurora said the level of gymnastics in NSW is incredibly strong.
"Being named a finalist amongst the best in the state is a huge achievement. Gymnastics really is the foundation of all sports," she said
Aurora Gymnastics athlete Amy Sanderson took home Rhythmic Gymnastics Senior Levels Athlete of the Year.
The 16-year-old was last year's state champion in Level 10 and placed second overall at the Australian Gymnastics Championships.
Australia's 2023 champion in men's artistic gymnastics, Heath Thorpe, was awarded Men's Gymnastics Senior International Athlete of the Year. The 23-year-old, from the NSW High Performance Centre/Shire Gymnastics, played a pivotal role in leading the Australian team to victory at the Oceana Championships last year.
Heath said he wanted to thank his coach, Hongwei.
"Because of all the work he's put into me over the last few years, My results in 2023 would not have been possible without him."
Gymnastics NSW CEO Rebecca Shaw congratulated all the clubs and athletes, last year, Gymnastics NSW had 72,000 participants in more than 200 affiliated clubs.
