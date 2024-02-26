St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Gym NSW annual awards

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 26 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 1:00pm
Australia's 2023 champion in men's artistic gymnastics, Heath Thorpe, was awarded Men's Gymnastics Senior International Athlete of the Year.
Gymnasts from St George and Sutherland Shire have won a suite of prestigious awards at the Gymnastics NSW Annual Awards.

