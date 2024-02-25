Saints Annual Charity Walk

This Saturday March 2 St George District Cricket Club will conduct its Annual Charity Walk to help raise awareness and much needed funds for the St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF).
This is the 11th year the club has chosen SSMRF as their Charity Partner and Club President, Kevin Greene, will again lead the Walk. This is the Club's way of giving back to the local community while also supporting a very worthwhile organisation.
St George Sutherland Medical Research Foundation is internationally recognised as a leader in medical research, with grants funding cutting edge programs across a wide range of medical disciplines. Funds from the Walk will support a research grant proposed by a local practitioner.
The Annual Walk will now also serve as a tribute to the club's former Patron, President outstanding player, Warren Saunders OAM, who sadly passed away on March 1 2023, almost a year to the day of this year's Walk.
Warren was a wonderful supporter of so many local organisations and always a generous contributor to this Annual SSMRF fundraiser.
Local residents are asked to consider making a donation to the St George DCC Charity Walk as it raises funds to support medical research projects in St George and Sutherland Hospitals.
Over the last 10 years St George DCC has donated in excess of $200,000 to SSMRF.
To donate please use the link -St George DCC Warren Saunders OAM Tribute Walk for Medical Research - St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (stgeorgemrf.com.au).
Saints first grade fell to a disappointing loss in their penultimate regular season game on Sunday,
Penrith won the toss and elected to bowl-leaving them to chase 239- they did it losing only one wicket in the 61 over win -1 / 241.
They now face Hawkesbury away for the last regular game of the season in a two weekend match before the first round of finals on March 16.
