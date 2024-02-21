Chemical spill at Hurstville Boys High school

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have contained a chemical spill at Hurstville Boys High Schooll which caused 28 people to feel unwell this afternoon.
A 600 millilitre bottle of benzyl chloride, a chemical sometimes used to make dyes and pharmaceuticals, leaked in a science laboratory on Vine Street, near Kenwyn Street, Hurstville, around midday.
It's understood the chemical was in the process of being moved for disposal.
A number of people in the immediate vicinity felt irritation and smelt strong fumes as a result of the incident.
FRNSW was notified and quickly deployed 18 firefighters, including hazardous materials specialists, and five fire trucks to the scene.
NSW Ambulance paramedics are assessing and monitoring 20 students and eight teachers as a precaution; however, none have been transported to hospital.
Other students at the school have been moved to a safe location and are being kept updated on the situation.
FRNSW crews are working to decontaminate the classroom and using specialist equipment to conduct atmospheric monitoring.
