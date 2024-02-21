St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Chemical spill at Hurstville Boys High school

Updated February 21 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:22pm
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have contained a chemical spill at Hurstville Boys High Schooll which caused 28 people to feel unwell this afternoon.

