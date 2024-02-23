Uncertain future for St George art and craft group

For 50 years the Pole Depot community centre at Penshurst has been the home of St George Creative Art and Craft Inc.
But the centre has been asked to submit an Expression of Interest to Georges River Council for the continued use of the centre.
St George Creative Art and Craft Inc President, Gilbert Sant is worried about the organisation's future.
"Georges River Council advertised for expressions of interest on the property we currently rent," Mr Sant said.
'We have been at this address for over 50 years. The result of the EOI will be announced at the end of March and we are concerned that the result may not be in our favour.
"If we lose our long-term home we are worried that we may not be able to continue. There is no other place that would house the different activities.
"We have children's classes five days a week and have pottery and mosaic classes twice a week, folk art and quilt making once a week. We also have four classes a week for adults. The Jubilee Arts for Mental Health group have been using our centre for about eight years.
"All up at least 60 people a week use the centre and most of them have been coming for many years.
"We also have a kiln, three pottery wheels, about 30 eisels and lockers to store equipment. It's a lot to find a home for.
"But the worst thing is the uncertainty," he said. "Most of the people here are elderly and use the centre not only for art and craft but also to socialise. Some of them don't have anybody else."
A Georges River Council spokesperson said, "In accordance with Council's Community Lease Policy (Clause 11.12), community facilities that become available for lease or licence shall undergo a competitive and transparent public process such as an expression of interest or tender process.
"An Expression of Interest (EOI) process was undertaken between 13 November and 11 December, 2023, seeking submissions from eligible not-for-profit community organisations for a licence agreement for the Pole Depot, Part 23 St Georges Road, Penshurst.
"The premises is currently occupied by St George Creative Art & Craft Inc.
"Following the EOI period, Council Officers review and assess all submissions and provide a recommendation for the General Manager's approval.
"It is anticipated that in March all parties that provided a submission for the EOI will be notified of the outcome, which will also be reported to Council and the community via the Quarterly Community Property Report - 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024."
Mr Sant said Federal Member for Banks David Coleman and State Member for Oately, Mark Coure have both written to the council highlighting the importance of Centre.
"We are hoping to have an open day on March 23 to show the community the work we do here," he said.
