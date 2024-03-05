St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Trial of yellow recycling bins at shire town centres to start in April

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 6 2024 - 9:10am, first published 9:02am
A year-long trial of Public Place Recycling of yellow bin waste will take place at five Sutherland Shire town centres, starting in April.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

