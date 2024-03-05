Trial of yellow recycling bins at shire town centres to start in April

A year-long trial of Public Place Recycling of yellow bin waste will take place at five Sutherland Shire town centres, starting in April.
Sutherland Shire Council agreed to the move, proposed by Cr Diedree Steinwall, at its last meeting.
The centres have yet to be named, but are expected to include Engadine Town Centre, where Cr Steinwall believes there is an obvious need.
"Anything we can do to progress and encourage more recycling in then shire would be a good thing," she said.
"In Engadine Town Centre, for example, there are lots of bins, but if you have a bottle or can there is nowhere to put it except in the general waste bins.
"When the markets are on, I look around and see everything goes in the one bin.".
Cr Steinwall said clear signage was needed to avoid contamination of recyclable items.
As part of the trial program, a pre-commencement and ongoing community education program will be undertaken.
The Environment and Sustainability Sub-Committee will be briefed and provide input.
A report will be provided to councillors at the end of the trial.
The council's manager of waste services said, "I expect we could run this trial using existing trucks and staff".
"I don't think there would be any significant [cost] impediment," he said.
The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has a Better Practice Guide for Public Place Recycling.
"Recycling at home has been part of every day life for many years. In addition, recycling is now an accepted practice at work," the document says.
"People now also expect to be able to recycle in other places they visit, including public places.
"These Guidelines provide advice and a minimum standard for installing recycling systems in public places such as parks, shopping centres, railway stations, etc.
"Many organisations such as local councils and other land managers have already had experience with public place recycling.
"There has been mixed success of programs and trials.
"Confusion about how and what to recycle in the community has occurred because of differences in what could be recycled at home and in public and because of differences between the collection systems in neighbouring councils.
"As a result, the outcomes were often low amounts of recyclable materials collected, or high levels of contamination in the recycling bins.
"Comments from local councils and other public place recycling managers have assisted the development of these Guidelines."
