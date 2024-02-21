Fines of $86,832 issued in Sydney's south during falls from heights campaign

SafeWork NSW Inspectors have handed out fines totalling $86,832 in just over six months in St George and Sutherland Shire during a state-wide campaign against falls from heights.
Inspectors also issued 169 Improvement Notices and 69 Prohibition Notices during visits to 86 work sites.
Across NSW, almost $1 million in fines have been issued at the halfway point of the 12-month campaign.
SafeWork NSW Trent Curtin, who spoke at a media conference at Hurstville, said falls from heights were still the number one cause of traumatic fatalities on NSW construction sites.
There were 17 deaths between 2018 and 2022, he said.
Mr Curtion said SafeWork inspectors were visiting commercial and residential sites and manufacturing, warehouse and transport operations.
"While it is encouraging that 65 per cent of industry is using the highest form of safety measures, this means that 35 per cent are not and this needs to change," he said. "Otherwise, businesses run the risk of workplace accidents as well as fines and prosecution."
Mr Curtin said, at one building site, an inspector saw a worker who was not connected to a harness system while working on a roof.
Asked to explain, the worker had said he had been roofing for 30 years without an incident.
"Attitudes like this will eventually result in a workplace accident or death," Mr Curtin said.
Mr Curtin said SafeWork would continue to prioritise the safety of workers at heights in 2024 with continuing inspections, starting with checks on the safe installation of rooftop solar panels.
"Contractors and builders are obligated to protect workers by identifying height risks and taking steps to control these hazards as far as reasonably practical by implementing higher order controls," he said.
Workers who have concerns about workplace health and safety can anonymously contact SafeWork on 13 10 50 or through the 'Speak Up Save Lives' app.
