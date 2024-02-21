Speakman says Blue Groper line fishing ban 'is not enough'

The state opposition has welcomed additional protections for the Blue Groper, but says the government needs to do more.
Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said the government had failed to explain why it has not reviewed inadequate $800 fines imposed on the spearfisher who illegally killed Gus the Blue Groper at Oak Park.
The government had also failed to explain what education activities it will carry out or to commit to improved signage, especially around known spearfishing spots, he said.
Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty announced on Wednesday new rules would be introduced to ban fishing a Blue Groper by any method, including a hand line, in response to the outcry over the spearing of the incident at Oak Park on December 30 and another at Jervis Bay.
The change will initially be implemented for a 12-month trial period during which time the Department of Primary Industries will consult with stakeholders and the broader community on longer term policy.
Mr Speakman said, "Banning line fishing will do nothing to stop the main problem - spearfishers illegally targeting gropers and being slapped with pathetic fines".
"My local community in Cronulla was outraged by the illegal spearfishing of the iconic Gus the Groper. They want our waterways to be a safe home for these 'Labradors of the sea'."
Shadow Minister for Environment Kellie Sloane said there have been numerous Blue Gropers killed across the NSW coastline in the past few months.
"While most fishers do the right thing, there needs to be better measures in place to protect these wonderful animals," said Ms Sloane.
"The Minns Labor Government needs to explain what its proposed education campaign will involve and ensure improved signage so people are properly informed about these iconic fish and the new protections they enjoy."
