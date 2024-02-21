As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, and the same applies to their education.
Located in Gymea, St Catherine Labouré Catholic School knows the power of building strong relationships with not only students but also their family members.
Established in 1954, the school has grown to a community of almost 600 students from Kindergarten to Year 6.
Principal Patrick Morrison said the school has high expectations of learners to achieve their best, with learning focused on students' individual needs.
"Learning at St. Catherine's is inspired by faith and innovation. We are a place of contemporary research, and we use that Christ-centred holistic view of the world to drive learning and innovation," Mr Morrison said.
"We are absolutely blessed with purpose-built modern educational facilities, intentionally designed to ensure that the very best modern pedagogical approaches can be implemented."
The school also offers a rich range of co-curricular activities, from sports to the arts and music, with options tailored for those who just want to have a go, through to those who excel. During breaks, students can participate in a range of clubs and activities, like Lego, chess, drama, disco and more.
Children in years 3 to 6 can learn an instrument through the Amadeus Music Program, and the school offers the Newman Selective Gifted Education Program, providing a clear educational pathway for gifted students.
Students can also participate in the Pope Francis program, completing community service through both the school and in the parish.
Mr Morrison said what sets the school apart is that learning is steeped in relationships, and they pride themselves on fostering strong collaboration with parents.
"We're shoulder to shoulder with parents in engaging them early where we see either unmet potential or things that we would like to investigate in the way that students learn, and we're very intentional about engaging in those processes together," he said.
"We are an academic rigorous school where we want children to succeed and to reach for excellence, but student wellbeing is also very important. We're looking at that holistic child and understanding them, ensuring that faithfully, socially and emotionally, they are fully formed to go on and be great citizens of the world."
Prospective students and parents can find out more about St Catherine Labouré Catholic School Gymea at the upcoming school open days on March 5, 7 and 10. Find out more at sclgymea.syd.catholic.edu.au.
Artificial intelligence (AI)'s rapid development is already changing how we do things, including learning.
So, it's no surprise schools are looking at ways to incorporate new tools and get students to learn about AI.
Teacher Adrian Tyson delivers AI training to primary and secondary students and teachers throughout NSW with his company Neuranext.AI.
He said it's not so much about teaching the STEM skills themselves but getting students to think creatively.
"If they can work it and be involved, they can go on and create images, they can create music and all kinds of stuff. They're going to have a massive advantage over those who don't know anything about AI," he said.
Adrian said there were some exciting AI education tool developments, like the NSW Department of Education's trials of their new purpose-built AI tool for students. But what he believed was most important is that children develop critical thinking around AI and understand both its capabilities, as well as its risks and limitations.
"I say to students, 'When I was your age, the saying was seeing is believing', because if you saw it, it had to be real. Nobody apart from Hollywood movie studios could fake stuff'," he said. "Now AI can generate photorealistic people, voices, it can create fake video, fake texts, fake music even. And students need to understand that this can be done, so things that you see may not be true."
Dr Mark Williams, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Macquarie University, also said it was important to remember AI's limitations, but that there were AI opportunities within education.
"AI could be used to differentiate between students and set work according to ability level, etc. This could really help with students at either end of the scale. Those who are struggling could receive work that is easier but scaffolds their learning so they get better. Those who are advanced could receive work that expands their knowledge, keeping them engaged," he said.
"AI can also be used to mark work. Rather than waiting for a teacher to mark the work and return it, an AI program could mark the work immediately.
"And of course, teachers using AI for some of these tasks themselves could free them up to actually spend time with the students. I think the major change in schools should be around enabling teachers to do the administrative tasks using AI so they can do the important work of connecting with their students and inspiring them to learn."
When students in years 7 and 11 walked into St John Bosco College Engadine this year, they did so in a newly designed uniform.
The co-educational college, which operates in the Salesian tradition, focuses on educational excellence, all within a nurturing and supportive environment where everyone's voice is heard.
"One of the big things for me as the principal is listening to the community voice. And there were aspects of the uniform that students were asking us to relook at," St John Bosco College Engadine principal Jenny Fowler said.
"The launch of our new uniform has been an 18-month process, through consultation with the community to make sure we got the design right. We did a whole redesign, and it's really beautiful.
"We still retained what is unique to Bosco and the college colours. So it's still very much us, but it's just got a modern, fresh look."
Nestled in a serene bushland setting, St John Bosco College Engadine's facilities include a college hall, the Technological and Applied Studies (TAS) design and construction building, industrial-grade equipment, newly refurbished classrooms, a library and a college chapel.
The spacious school grounds also feature sporting facilities, including the oval, fully-equipped fitness centre, and basketball and tennis court.
The school boasts a reputation for educating the whole person.
It offers students an abundance of spiritual, academic, co-curricular and pastoral opportunities, including the Amadeus Music Education Program and the Newman Selective Education Program for gifted education.
In 2023, the school ranked among the top 100 high schools in the state, thanks to outstanding HSC results.
St John Bosco College Engadine will host its open day on Wednesday, March 6.
Running from 9am to 11am, open morning will include a guided tour of the college, then a parent and student information session will run from 6pm in the college hall, with parents and students encouraged to attend both sessions.
Fowler said the open day is a great opportunity for prospective students and parents to experience the community's warmth firsthand.
"What sets the school apart is the vibrant Bosco school spirit. The spirit is our heartbeat. We're a family and a very close-knit community where I feel that the students, teachers and parents really share in the journey of learning," she said.
For more information about the college, visit the website sjbcengadine.syd.catholic.edu.au or phone (02) 9548 4000.