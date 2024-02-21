The pros and perils of AI in learning Advertising Feature

The swift development of artificial intelligence in schools is changing how students and teachers go about learning. Picture Shutterstock

Artificial intelligence (AI)'s rapid development is already changing how we do things, including learning.

So, it's no surprise schools are looking at ways to incorporate new tools and get students to learn about AI.

Teacher Adrian Tyson delivers AI training to primary and secondary students and teachers throughout NSW with his company Neuranext.AI.

He said it's not so much about teaching the STEM skills themselves but getting students to think creatively.

"If they can work it and be involved, they can go on and create images, they can create music and all kinds of stuff. They're going to have a massive advantage over those who don't know anything about AI," he said.

Adrian said there were some exciting AI education tool developments, like the NSW Department of Education's trials of their new purpose-built AI tool for students. But what he believed was most important is that children develop critical thinking around AI and understand both its capabilities, as well as its risks and limitations.

"I say to students, 'When I was your age, the saying was seeing is believing', because if you saw it, it had to be real. Nobody apart from Hollywood movie studios could fake stuff'," he said. "Now AI can generate photorealistic people, voices, it can create fake video, fake texts, fake music even. And students need to understand that this can be done, so things that you see may not be true."

[Artificial intelligence] could really help with students at either end of the scale. - Dr Mark Williams, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Macquarie University

Dr Mark Williams, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Macquarie University, also said it was important to remember AI's limitations, but that there were AI opportunities within education.

"AI could be used to differentiate between students and set work according to ability level, etc. This could really help with students at either end of the scale. Those who are struggling could receive work that is easier but scaffolds their learning so they get better. Those who are advanced could receive work that expands their knowledge, keeping them engaged," he said.

"AI can also be used to mark work. Rather than waiting for a teacher to mark the work and return it, an AI program could mark the work immediately.