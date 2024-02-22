Tribute to the man who brought Christmas cheer to Mortdale

Our community this week has mourned the loss of an upstanding citizen and a true local.
I was saddened to hear that Eric 'Morty' Frater passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 86 last week. Eric was a great friend of mine and I know that the entire Mortdale community will sorely miss seeing him around.
One of my favourite stories about Eric was from 2016, where he took it upon himself to decorate the main street of Mortdale during Christmas time. Eric had purchased his own Christmas decorations and proceeded to hang them up to spread the Christmas cheer.
Eric represented everything that was good about our local community. His life was in dedication to serving others and making Mortdale a great place to live, work and raise a family.
Whether Eric was volunteering for a charity, or you caught him for a quick chat at the
fish and chip shop, he truly was one of the friendliest, warmest faces around. This
week, tributes have been pouring out from locals, truly showing just how much difference one person can make.
My most sincere condolences go out to Eric's family and friends during this difficult time. I know that his legacy will always remain a treasured part of our Mortdale community.
May he rest in peace.
