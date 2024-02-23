Georges River Council assures community about mulch in parks

Georges River Council has assured the community that it self-generates the majority of mulch that is used across local parks and open spaces.
This follows community concerns following an Environment Protection Authority EPA investigation into asbestos within mulch at a number of locations across Sydney.
As of 6pm on February 20, the EPA found a total of 47 positive sites across Sydney, while 796 tests have returned negative results since January 10.
Georges River Council has not purchased any materials from the supplier associated with the EPA's investigation.
The council issued a statement yesterday: "Georges River Council takes the health and safety of all our residents, visitors, Georges River workforce and Council staff very seriously.
"We wish to assure our community that Georges River Council self-generates the majority of mulch that is used across our parks and open spaces.
"Where externally sourced mulch is required, Council only uses certified mulch in accordance with the NSW EPA Mulch Order 2016, noting that Council has not purchased any materials from the supplier associated with the EPA's investigation. Council also documents the use and suppliers of our mulch.
"Council does not supply mulch to schools as the Department of Education is responsible for their school grounds mulch."
Earlier this week Member for Oatley, Mark Coure, called on Georges River Council to undertake precautionary testing at local parks and garden beds, to ensure that they are asbestos free and safe for the community.
Historically, asbestos was widely used in building and construction materials in Australia. Many of our staff are trained in asbestos identification and handling. We have measures in place to manage any asbestos we find in public spaces and on Council land.
"It's important our community is aware of the different types of asbestos as it remains commonly found in homes built before the 1990s and commonly used in:
For more information, please visit the Asbestos in NSW website.
Should anyone have questions about the EPA investigation into asbestos in mulch, we encourage them to visit the EPA's website for more details.
Residents and businesses who are concerned about contamination in mulch they have received or on sold should contact the EPA Environment Line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.au.
