St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Volunteers plant hundreds of plants at Bayside wetlands reserve

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 24 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 30 volunteers turned out to plant 500 new native plants in the Hawthorne Street natural area last week as part of Bayside Council's commitment to conserving local wetlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.