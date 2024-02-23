Volunteers plant hundreds of plants at Bayside wetlands reserve

More than 30 volunteers turned out to plant 500 new native plants in the Hawthorne Street natural area last week as part of Bayside Council's commitment to conserving local wetlands.
The reserve is part of the Rockdale Wetlands Corridor, listed as one of the most important fish nurseries in Botany Bay and a haven for diverse threatened species and ecological communities.
Stretching from Cooks River to Georges River, the Rockdale wetlands include Scarborough Park (Patmore Swamps), and the Eve Street and Landing Lights reserves at Arncliffe.
The local wetlands are nurseries for recreational and commercial fish species. They improve water quality and provide habitat not just for fish, but also other wildlife, including some threatened and endangered species.
The Sharp-tailed and Curlew sandpipers from the Northern Hemisphere that visit the Landing Lights Wetland every year travelled an amazing 10,000 km to escape the northern winter.
The Hawthorne Street day was run by Community Volunteers Australia in partnership with Bayside Council and Georges Riverkeeper.
Uncle Michael West provided a Welcome to Country, and Rob Dixon from Georges Riverkeeper led a walk through the reserve talking about the importance of wetlands like Hawthorne Street natural area.
NSW Young Australian of the year Lottie Dalziel was also there to explain how residents can all help by reducing plastic waste at home.
Bayside Council thanked everyone who turned out to help preserve the unique local waterways and wetlands.
World Wetlands Day was February 2. The international day is held annually to raise public awareness of wetlands values and benefits and to promote the conservation and wise use of wetlands.
