Paediatrics shaped career of Miranda MP during 40 years of service

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 27 2024 - 6:25am
Dr Kerry Callan (front right) with present and former team members in the practice. Picture by John Veage
A strong desire to have a balanced life with family and career at a time when work-life balance for female doctors was non-existent in the medical profession, led to the shaping of the career of Miranda GP Kerry Callan, who is retiring after providing 40 years of continuous medical care to the local community.

