Paediatrics shaped career of Miranda MP during 40 years of service

A strong desire to have a balanced life with family and career at a time when work-life balance for female doctors was non-existent in the medical profession, led to the shaping of the career of Miranda GP Kerry Callan, who is retiring after providing 40 years of continuous medical care to the local community.
Dr Callan's practice in Gibbs Street will close on March 28 when she will be hanging up her stethoscope.
Dr Callan opened her practice in 1984 after completing her Medical degree and Masters of Paediatrics at UNSW. With only one year to complete her specialty training in Paediatrics at Sydney Children Hospital and planning to start a family, there was at the time, no provision for maternity leave or workplace flexibility to be able to complete her specialty training and raise a family.
She "started from scratch" as a GP in an upstairs office on the western side of Kiora Road, above a real estate agency. Westfield later expanded on to the site and she relocated to Urunga Parade and later to Gibbs Street.
"When in Kiora Road, the young mums who came to see me used to leave their prams in the real estate agency below and carry the babies up the stairs," she said.
With her expertise and extra qualifications, Dr Callan had a strong desire to shape her practice with an emphasis on women and children's health. As a young mother herself she soon found that the local baby health centres were a wonderful source of support and information. Introducing herself to the local baby clinic nurses such as Annette McGaw, led to new referrals of mothers and babies from where the practice grew.
"Many of those mums are still patients, along with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended families."
Factors in her decision to retire were the pressures of running a medical practice and the toll taken by the Covid pandemic. "We stayed open every day during Covid," she said. "We were not just a medical practice, we were an information centre, a vaccination centre, telehealth centre, trying to keep staff and patients safe." She commended her loyal staff who had supported her and worked without complaint at times under very difficult circumstances.
"With my family now grown and grandchildren based in Singapore and New York it is now time to enjoy the privilege of being a grandparent and devoting more time to my family", she said.
In a notice in the Leader advising the practice was closing, Dr Callan expressed to the patients a "tremendous gratitude for your loyalty and friendship over 40 years. It has been a pleasure to care for you and generations of your family."
