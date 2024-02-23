It's always time to face the music as shire band keeps seniors in tune

You are never too old to learn a musical instrument.
This is the message of the Shire New Horizons Band which focuses on retired people who had never played an instrument before and have alway wanted to play in a band.
"We also have people who played an instrument at school or university but abandoned music to pursue a career," Shire New Horizons' member Rob Spencer said.
"It's pretty common for us to have people who their 80s who are learning from scratch," Rob said.
"I learned the electric guitar at 65," he said.
"We started with six people in 2014 and now have about 70 members.
"Our oldest member is 92. She hadn't played music for years when she joined us and now plays the saxophone. It's never too late to learn."
The Shire New Horizons Band plays a mix of contemporary music, Broadway songs and swing and also has a jazz section attached to the band.
"We play all the things that have appealed to this age group," Rob said.
Shire New Horizons was recently able to expand its range thanks to a $4,000 grant under Sutherland Shire Council's 2023/24 Community Grants and Subsidies Program.
"This has enabled the Band to purchase Sheet music and a Concert Xylophone, which is a very welcome addition to the Bands percussion section," Rob said.
"We are very grateful for the financial support provided through the Sutherland Shire Council.
"Getting the Xylophone gives us a lot more flexibility in the percussion section. We have a really good percussion group, about 36 to 40 people and this will give us a lot more flexibility."
"One of our members, Neil Dibley commenced learning to play music on the Glockenspiel four years ago and is now trying out the new Xylophone."
The Shire New Horizons Band play at fetes, community gatherings and retirement homes.
"We will be at the Sutherland Shire Council Seniors' Expo next month, opening it with a few numbers," Rob said.
Rob said age is not a barrier to learning a musical instrument and urges anyone thinking of taking it up should give it a go.
"Music brings people together, overcomes social isolation, gives a sense of achievement, stimulants cognitive activities and lets you make new friends," he said.
The Shire New Horizons Band rehearses every Thursday morning at the Menai Scouts Hall.
The band is always looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining can contact Rob Spence on 0439 176 206.
