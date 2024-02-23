St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

It's always time to face the music as shire band keeps seniors in tune

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You are never too old to learn a musical instrument.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.