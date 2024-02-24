Weekly Wrap: Real estate and food grab our attention

Hello readers,
Real estate is a Sydney obsession and there is certainly no shortage of property news for The Leader to cover. It probably comes as no surprise then that all 25 one-bedroom apartments in a new complex at Cronulla have been sold - just as construction has officially started.
Food is another Sydney obsession and when you can combine it with amazing views you're onto a winner. We caught up with the new owner of Summer Salt on Elouera Beach to hear his plans for the venue.
Meanwhile, a new sourdough pizza restaurant at the Bay Central retail centre has been winning fans.
For music and television fans, Cronulla resident and ex-student of Port Hacking High School, Dylan Wright, has found himself in the top 12 of this year's Australian Idol season.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.