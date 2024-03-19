New childcare centre proposed for Loftus while Miranda facility seeks to expand

A new $3.5 million childcare centre is proposed for Loftus while an existing facility at Miranda is seeking approval to expand.
A development application (DA) has been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council to demolish two houses at 17-19 Loftus Avenue and construct centre-based childcare facilities with up to 79 places.
Twenty basement car parking spaces are proposed.
An image included in the DA shows the name First Steps.
The proposed ratio of staff to children is:
Another DA seeks to expand the Chapter 1 Early Learning, on the corner of View Street and Wandella Road, Miranda from 97 places to 150 places.
It is proposed to consolidate the existing property with an adjoining block in Wandella Road, which is occupied by a house, and construct a new building.
The estimated cost of the project is $1.15 million.
The existing centre faced strong opposition from residents and the council when it was originally proposed in 2015, but, following modifications, was approved with capacity for 104 children in December 2018.
In May 2023, the council gave approval for extended hours - Saturdays between 7am and 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.