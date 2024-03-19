St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New childcare centre proposed for Loftus while Miranda facility seeks to expand

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 20 2024 - 7:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of new childcare centre proposed for Loftus. Picture DA
Artist's impression of new childcare centre proposed for Loftus. Picture DA

A new $3.5 million childcare centre is proposed for Loftus while an existing facility at Miranda is seeking approval to expand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.