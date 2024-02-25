Police commissioner asks for patience as search for couple continues

Police Commissioner Karen Webb has asked the community "to have patience" as the investigation into the alleged murder of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird continues.
In a statement on Sunday, Commissioner Webb said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. It is difficult to comprehend the grief and pain of their loss.
"I acknowledge this week's events are distressing for many and I share the sadness and shock about the alleged nature of Luke and Jesse's deaths.
"I understand there are many unanswered questions and while I cannot comment on the matter before the courts, I can reassure Luke and Jesse's loved ones, and the people of NSW, that we are working around the clock to find those answers.
"I ask the community to have patience as police work to determine what happened.
"As our investigation continues, I would ask anyone who has information that could assist, to please come forward and contact us.
Detectives returned to Baird's home at Paddington, where police believe the couple was murdered, on Sunday morning.
Yesterday, police divers searched a small waterway in Newcastle, the ABC reported.
Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, a police officer, has been charged with two counts of murder, following the disappearance of Baird and Davies.
The investigation was sparked by the discovery of bloodied clothing and other items belonging to the couple in a skip bin behind Club Cronulla on Wednesday last week.
A white van, which police believe was used to move the two bodies, was found at Grays Point on Friday.
