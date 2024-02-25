Dragons secure Leilua

The St George Illawarra Dragons said they were thrilled to announce the acquisition of Luciano Leilua, who joined the team on a three-year deal.
They weren't as thrilled when they found the NRL is investigating him after the new recruit failed to alert his previous club-North Queensland of a low level drink driving charge.
It's not the biggest crime but the lack of disclosure from Leilua is likely to be met with punishment by the NRL considering the strict guidelines the league has in place.
