No winner but a NPL real thriller

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 26 2024 - 10:05am, first published 6:06am
A madcap goalmouth scramble early saw Rockdale's Alec Urosevski denied an equaliser by desperate defending as Marconi held on to their precious 1-0 lead-the match ended 2-2. Picture John Veage
Rockdale Ilinden and the Marconi Stallions played out a highly entertaining 2-2 draw in front of over 2000 spectators at the Ilinden Sports Centre in the National Premier Leagues Men's NSW's 'Match of the Round' on Sunday afternoon.

