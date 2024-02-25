No winner but a NPL real thriller

Rockdale Ilinden and the Marconi Stallions played out a highly entertaining 2-2 draw in front of over 2000 spectators at the Ilinden Sports Centre in the National Premier Leagues Men's NSW's 'Match of the Round' on Sunday afternoon.
Dominic Costanzo scored first for the visitors before an unlikely equaliser from Brayden Sorge on the stroke of half-time added to the drama.
Former Ilinden player James Temelkovski then got in on the act before Alec Urosevski opened his 2024 goal scoring account from the spot and that was how the match ended at 2-2.
Both teams went at it early with the Stallions hammering Rockdale's goal mouth with Harrison Devenish-Meares doing a mountain of good work in the box.
Last season's Golden Boot recipient Alec Urosevski flashed a shot wide in the 6th minute that slipped narrowly past the woodwork but It was Costanzo who put the Stallions ahead in the 43rd minute when slotting home from the centre right. It silenced the crowd until defender Brayden Sorge popped up on the stroke of half-time with thundering left-footer.
Early in the second half former Ilinden player James Temelkovski, found the net against his old side to once again silence the home crowd.
The game took another twist when Ilinden were awarded a penalty in the 77th minute that was duly despatched by Urosevski .
Urosevski could have sealed the points for Rockdale in the last minute of regulation time but managed to send his header adrift of the post but it was Marconi in late stoppage time, that would have settled the match but for another brilliant display from Harrison Devenish-Meares - that denied the visitors, leaving it 2-2.
It was a tough round two game leaving Ilinden coach Paul Dee to say Marconi are a hard team to beat so they have to be happy with one point.
"Although, like any coach, we'd have been happier with the three of course," he said
"It is early season and had we perhaps had slightly better cohesion in the side in the key moments the result may have been different.
"The game could certainly have gone either way in the broader scheme of things, but we had the momentum at the end of the game and that is pleasing."
