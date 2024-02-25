St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Dragons in trial win

John Veage
By John Veage
February 26 2024 - 7:03am
A Tyrell Sloan break led to the opening points of the night with halves partners Kyle Flanagan and Ben Hunt linking off the back of it. Picture NRL Images
The Dragons' preseason trip to Mudgee proved a successful one with Shane Flanagan's men coming away with a 34-18 trial win over the Wests Tigers.

