Finswimming titles make a big splash

The Australian 2024 Finswimming Championships were held at the Sans Souci Leisure Center on February 24 with several new Australian records broken.
More than 30 finswimmers from different states and countries took part in this very different looking swimming event.
It's the first time championships have been held in Sydney for about 20 years, and the OZFIN association wanted to give an extra special thanks to the organisers, volunteers and sponsors Kaligraphic Print and Funkita who helped out.
It was an unusual swimming spectacle but the athletes competed in the various disciplines of finswimming, such as surface, apnea, bi-fins and the relays.
With use of the mono fin it is a much faster sport than conventional swimming and is growing in popularity around the world.
The championship aimed to promote finswimming as a sport and to showcase participants skills and talents and it has been featured at the World Games and in 2023 it was included in the Australian Masters Games.
