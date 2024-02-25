NRL Trials done

A late try helped the Sharks snatch a 12-6 win over the new-look Bulldogs at Belmore Sports Ground on Friday night in their last trial.
After the scores had been deadlocked at 6-6 for 40 minutes, Sharks youngster Chris Vea'ila crossed for the match-winner to give Craig Fitzgibbon's men a hard-fought victory.
This comes after last weeks round 1 trial loss where the Knights took control to lead 24-12 at half-time and ran out 44-18 winners.
Both Sydney sides will be thankful for the opportunity to dust off the cobwebs and fine tune combinations before Round 1 with the Sharks racking up 14 errors.
Cronulla kicked off proceedings in the 14th minute with backrower Teig Wilton finding a gap from close range to hit the lead 6-0.
Cronulla paid a price with Briton Nikora sent to the bin for a leg pull and after being gifted another repeated set the Bulldogs finally capitalised when Jacob Preston muscled his way over the line making it 6-6 at the break.
The second half turned into a stalemate with both sides coughing up errors and failing to capitalise on opportunities- the Sharks finally broke it with Mawene Hiroti finding Vea'ila on the burst who dashed away to score the match winner.
Will Kennedy showed good signs in his first game back since Round 22 last year with 89 run metres and two tackle breaks and Royce Hunt had a day out with 190 run metres.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbons said It was typical conditions' greasy, lots of errors, but both teams seemed pretty pleased with the defence and spirit.
"We've still got Nicho to come back, Dale, Braden (Hamlin-Uele) and Blake only played 20 minutes.
" We're a stronger outfit when they're fit and available- I reckon Nicho will be right for Round 1"
Prop Braden Hamlin-Uele has recommitted to the club until the end of 2026 after inking a two-year contract extension and the Sharks have also announced a two-year extension for promising forward young Jesse Colquhoun.
The Sharks travel to Go Media Stadium in Auckland in Round 1 (March 8) to launch their Telstra Premiership campaign against the Warriors, a team who beat them twice last year.
