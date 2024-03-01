New graduate nurses take to their caring stations

Sutherland Hospital has welcomed its latest additions to nursing - eager and keen to learn graduate nurses.
The group has started its first year based within South Eastern Sydney Local Health District. A total of 421 nurses and midwives join the district.
The graduates will gain invaluable experience across a broad range of clinical settings, as well as in community healthcare.
Providing exposure to various experiences and educational opportunities, the 12-month new graduate program will provide the new starters with the ability to embrace and build upon their passion in caring for patients.
Annelise Faust who has almost finished her program at Sutherland Hospital and has accepted a permanent, full-time position in the Critical Care Unit has encouraged the new nurses "to embrace new opportunities".
"I welcome these graduates who are about to begin their professional journey with NSW Health and thank them for their commitment to providing high quality, compassionate healthcare to the people of NSW," Health Minister Ryan Park said.
"NSW has one of the best health systems in the world, and throughout their career I am determined to give these new nurses and midwives the support they need to make it even better. We are investing and boosting our health workforce to improve health outcomes."
The NSW Government is also rolling out its major staffing reform to boost the number of frontline healthcare workers in public hospitals. More nurses and midwives will be made available between now and July 2027.
The new minimum staffing requirements will be rolled out in stages, starting at hospitals with emergency departments (EDs), who treat the most critically ill patients, and will be progressively implemented across other hospital departments.
