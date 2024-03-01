St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

New graduate nurses take to their caring stations

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Hospital welcomes new graduate nurses who will begin their careers in health care in 2024. They are pictured with some of the nurse educators. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland Hospital welcomes new graduate nurses who will begin their careers in health care in 2024. They are pictured with some of the nurse educators. Picture by Chris Lane

Sutherland Hospital has welcomed its latest additions to nursing - eager and keen to learn graduate nurses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.